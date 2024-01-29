Govt pledges Shs1.5b to develop Katoosa shrine

The government has pledged to allocate Shs1.5 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year to develop the martyr’s shrine in Katoosa, Kyenjojo District as a religious and tourism site.

The Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Rt Col Tom Butime, said: “The Shs1.5 billion allocated for the next financial year will kickstart the construction of a perimeter wall around the shrine. We will also construct accommodation facilities, a canteen, and an underground water tank, among other amenities.”

He made the remarks during the annual celebration of St Adolf Tibeyalirwa at Katoosa Catholic Shrine, Katoosa Parish under Fort Portal Diocese. Pilgrims flock to the site every January 26 to honour Tibeyalirwa, a martyr.

Mr Butime said the monies will be released starting in July since his ministry expects to complete the process of gazetting the shrine as a historical and religious protected site in Uganda in the coming weeks.

“This place, Katoosa, will be gazetted in two weeks from now. I deployed my team from the Ministry of Tourism, and after completing the mapping and surveying, they recommended that this site be considered for an amphitheatre, similar to Namugongo (Martyrs Shrine),” he said.

The minister said each year, the government will continue investing in the shrine until it reaches full development. He was responding to a request from Fort Portal Catholic Diocese clerics who urged the government in its subsequent budgets to allocate funds for development of the shrine.

Mbarara Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha, the main celebrant, welcomed the government’s pledges.

“We are delighted to witness an increasing number of pilgrimages to our site, and we extend our gratitude to the government for committing to the development of this area. We remain hopeful that the government will fulfill its pledge, leading to the realisation of the shrine’s full potential,” he said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha said last year, bishops in the province of Mbarara resolved to initiate a provincial pilgrimage to all pilgrimage sites in the archdiocese, starting with Katoosa every January and announced that on May 26, the province would embark on a pilgrimage to Hoima Diocese in honor of St Andrea Kahwa.

Fr Venasio Busobozi, the parish priest for Katoosa, said: “Upon full development, we anticipate that it will evolve into a significant tourist attraction for pilgrims.”

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, who represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who was the chief guest, commended the pilgrims for their dedication and faith. She, however, urged those from Uganda to embrace government programmes such as the Parish Development Model to enhance their household incomes and combat poverty.

“I also want to take this opportunity to advise you against dividing up and sharing family land. This practice not only undermines agricultural production but also results in conflicts in some cases. Instead of fragmenting your land, I ask you to utilise it to establish collective family businesses and share profits,” Ms Nabakooba said.