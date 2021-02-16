Govt takes over Kazinda property

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has started the process of confiscating assets of Geoffrey Kazinda, former principal accountant in the Prime Minister’s office, who was convicted late last year for illicit enrichment or criminal wealth.

The IGG spokesperson, Ms Ali Munira, said the Anti-Corruption Court found Kazinda guilty in November after he failed to account for his wealth.

She said the court directed that Kazinda’s two Mercedes Benzes, all valued at Shs500m and his palatial home in Bukoto, Kampala, valued at Shs3.5b be confiscated by the IGG.

The IGG is also confiscating property of another corruption convict who has private mailo land in Bwebajja valued at Shs1.2b and another property valued at Shs160m on Block 192 in Buwate.

Since 2012, Kazinda has been moving between Luzira prison and Anti-Corruption Court where he has been battling a number of corruption cases filed both by the Director of Public Prosecutions and IGG.

The Deputy IGG, Mr George Bamugemereire, told journalists yesterday that through plea-bargain arrangement, they have been able to recover more than Shs1.5b by sale of apartments illegally acquired by a civil servant whose name he declined to reveal.

“It is very interesting that there are people who are willing to surrender illegally acquired property, provided their names are not published because they do not have the cash. To them, their reputation is more important than the property,” Mr Bamugemereire said.

