Govt tight-lipped on Gen Tumwine burial

The type of funeral that will be accorded to Gen Elly Tumwine continues to rest on a cornerstone of conjecture, days after the four-star general succumbed to lung cancer in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Military sources told Saturday Monitor that the prospect of Gen Tumwine receiving a state funeral seems “increasingly likely.” While the former army commander only qualifies for an official send off as per the Constitution of Uganda, a decree by President Museveni could see Gen Tumwine receive a State funeral.

The Constitution guarantees a State funeral for only the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and the Prime Minister.

In January, President Museveni decreed that Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile—the former Bank of Uganda governor—receives a State burial following his death in Nairobi. The President said back then that his decision was based on Prof Tumusiime-Mutebile’s contributions to the country.

While eulogising Gen Tumwine on Thursday, President Museveni described the fallen general as “a dedicated and hard-working cadre.” The President also listed the various roles that Gen Tumwine held, including being “part of the leadership of the [National Resistance Army] NRA – [Uganda People’s Defence Forces] UPDF, as well as serving the government in various capacities.”

He added that “those capacities included being Army Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General of Intelligence, Minister of Security, etc.”

Our military sources tell us that those roles could well see the four-star general accorded a State burial.

By press time, Gen Tumwine’s remains had not been returned to the country. We, however, saw Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja—the Defence minister—depart the country to an unknown destination via Entebbe International Airport yesterday afternoon. Asked about his destination, Mr Ssempijja kept his cards close to the chest.

“I’m getting out of the country shortly, and will return tomorrow,” he told us tersely.

It is unclear whether he was headed to Nairobi where Gen Tumwine’s remains are. The government has also been rather tight-lipped about the burial programme for the man whom President Museveni said on Thursday

“fired the first shot on the February 16, 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of resistance.”

Meanwhile, at Gen Tumwine’s countryside home in Mukuru Village, Rwemikoma Sub-county, preparations to receive the four-star general’s remains are in high gear.

Roads leading to Gen Tumwine’s home were being spruced up as mourners continued to descend on the village.

State Funeral...The law