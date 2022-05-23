Govt to offer loans to subsistence households

The State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Aliganyira Musasizi, has reiterated government plans to provide loans to excluded subsistence households, mobilise community savings, and protect farmers from production and market risks.

Mr Musasizi made the remarks during the launch of the parish development model (PDM) programme in Rubanda District at the weekend.

He said the parish model Sacco, which is a special type of multipurpose primary cooperative, will be a key institution at every parish.

“Beginning with FY2022/2023, government will capitalise every PDM Sacco with Shs100m for on-lending to viable income generating activities in the production, processeing, marketing and storage of agricultural products,” Mr Musasizi said.

The minister also said government will break the vicious cycle in which subsistence households are trapped, citing low savings, investments, and income.

Mr Musasizi said government is carrying out sensitisation and training activities to change the mindsets of communities and is also mobilising them and other organisations.

“All commercial farmers from across the county were oriented on May 6 on the expected deliverables and timelines to be able to deliver 10,594 PDM Saccos. This quarter, sensitisation workshops will be delivered in by the team of a national facilitators, and 15 similar engagements have been organised countrywide in other centres,” he said.

Mr Musasizi said some of the centres are; Bulange- Mengo, Jinja, Fortportal, Bundiburyo, Kasese, Nakasongola, Lyantonde, Mbale, Soroti, Tororo, Budaka, Gulu, Arua, and Lira.

The Rubanda chairperson, Mr Steven Kasyaba, urged district leaders to expedite the process of registering parish Saccos

Mr Kasyaba said the district deferred to start the implementation of the programme due to unavoidable circumstances in the guidelines.

The district production and marketing officer, Mr Benon Kahangyi, who is also the PDM focal person in the area, tasked all the beneficiary Saccos to register not later than June 10 so that the government deposits Shs17m on their account on June 15