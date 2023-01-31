Govt to probe Kasese same-sex by-law

The government is going to investigate the authenticity of a by-law that was allegedly passed by the Kasese District Council to promote the rights of minority groups, including those engaged in homosexuality.

The Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, while addressing the media yesterday, said the government was not aware of the contentious by-law.

“I don’t know how that by-law got to the council of Kasese District. No one implements a by-law unless it has gone through the Justice ministry. All by-laws and Ordinances have to come to the Ministry of Justice where the First Parliamentary Council scrutinises them before they are approved by the ministry,” he said.

“We are going to investigate it. If we have approved it by mistake, just like they say errors are to humans, we shall review it but if the district had passed it on their own, they will have to go back to the drawing board,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, last week slammed officials from the Rwenzori area saying the “malicious by-laws” they were attempting to enact to reorganise homosexuals and transgender people as minority groups, contravenes the national laws.

Background

In a September 16, 2022 statutory instrument, the municipal council moved to pass by-laws to provide for enforcement of the human rights and freedoms of the marginalised population as well as increasing access to HIV/TB services in Kasese Municipality.

“I want to make it very clear, there is no local government that can pass a by-law that contravenes national laws,” Mr Tayebwa said.