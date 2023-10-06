Govt to restore Kayepei wetlands

The restoration of Kayepei – Kamolototo wetlands in Butebo District has started amid protests from a section of locals, who rely on the wetlands for their livelihood. The farmers say they use wetland for rice farming.

More than 6,000 locals cultivate in the wetland, which is shared between Butebo and Pallisa in Bukedi Sub-region.

Mr John Bosco Tekko, a resident of Akisim Village, said due to climate change, soils in the upland have lost nutrients resulting in poor yields.

“After prolonged dry spells, most of the locals had no option but to encroach on wetlands for rice growing,” he said.

“The eviction will be a big blow to us because all along we have been deriving our livelihood from the wetlands. We call upon the government to give us alternative projects,” Mr Tekko said.

The launch of the restoration exercise titled: “Building resilient communities, wetland eco-systems and associated catchments in Uganda” took place in Kanyum Sub-county, Butebo District, on Wednesday.

The most affected areas are Kanyum, Butebo rural, Butebo Town Council Petete, Petete Town Council, Kapunyasi, Kanginima, Kaderuna and Kibale.

Ms Annet Naula, another resident, said the move would result in famine.

“This will drive back people in terms of household income in this district, especially the youth,” Mr Tekko said.

The Ministry of Water and Environment figures show that the country’s wetland coverage has reduced to eight percent from 13 percent of the country’s land surface, resulting in longer dry spells in some regions.

The Kanyum Sub-county chairperson, Mr John Okia, emphasised the government’s commitment to reducing wetland destruction.

“We held several engagements with the communities and it’s time they begin to leave,” Mr Okia said.

He said the swamp employees more than 90 percent of locals from Kanyum Sub-county.

The sub-county has a population of 10,728 and has four parishes of Kaduon, Kokalen, Kanyum and Akisim.

The Akisim Parish chairperson, Mr Max Ogwapeti, asked the affected to seek alternative projects under PDM, and Emyooga in order to sustain their livelihoods.

“The good thing is that the government is ready to provide alternative projects in order for the locals to sustain their livelihood,” he said.

However, Mr John Kirya, an opinion leader, said the eviction would increase insecurity and school dropouts.

“Rice growing is the main activity in most areas here from which locals earn their livelihood,” he said.

Mr Lawrence Opolot, a clan leader, said the restoration exercise had been overdue.

“The wetland has dried up and it’s no longer productive anymore. The rice paddies are not doing well and the yields continue to diminish,” he said.

Mr Micheal Natulya, the vice chairperson of Butebo, however, tasked the affected communities to embrace the exercise.

“The unreliable rainfall is a result of massive destruction of the wetlands. Unless we have done something, we are heading for serious disaster,” he said.

Mr Mohammed Galya, the district environment officer, said the pending eviction follows series of sensitisation meetings by the ministry of Water and district leaders.

“The national wetland policy regulates activities in the wetlands, and it only allows non-destructive human activities like fish farming,” he said.

Mr Galya said the district has a total of 7,096.6 hectares of land, of which 80 percent of the land is covered by wetlands, which were degraded.

Butebo District has a population of 185,000, consisting of 17 sub-counties and town councils, 169,213 villages, and 61 parishes.

The Butebo District Police commander, Mr Henry Kisubi, however, urged the communities to be cooperative and vacate the wetland.

“As police, we shall be compelled to use minimal force in case people refuse to move out of these wetlands,” Mr Kisubi said.

The Assistant Commissioner, wetlands, Ms Lucy Iyango, said the exercise aims to protect the wetlands.

“Government through different programmes is to give an alternative livelihood to the affected persons but with no compensation,” she said.

Background

While giving his State of Nation Address on June 6, Mr Museveni decried the rate at which wetlands are being destroyed.