Govt, UK officials meet over Among sanctions

Speaker Anita Among

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Ms Among was adversely cited in a social media exhibition of alleged corruption in Parliament.
  • Ms Among denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged by local courts.
  • Speaker Among has described the sanctions as “politically motivated” over her stance on homosexuality, especially the Anti-Homosexuality law and vowed not to back down