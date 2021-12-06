Prime

Grandfather among top YMCA graduates

Mr Ronald Kibiina, who got a first class certificate in Social Work and Social Administration, at YMCA graduation in Jinja on December 3, 2021. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • Prior to this milestone, Mr Kibiina last attended class at Kampala High School in 1993, where he sat his Senior Six examinations
  • He decided to return to school because he was being challenged for lacking academic qualifications.

A  52-year-old man was one of the best students at the 19th YMCA Jinja campus graduation ceremony at the weekend, beating his 21-year-old daughter, who is a mother of a six-month-old baby.
 Mr Ronald Kibiina, who got a first class certificate in Social Work and Social Administration , scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.8, while his daughter, Ms Eseza Nakigunga, got a second class certificate in tourism and hospitality management.

