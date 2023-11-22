Great start at inaugural Joe Walker Remembrance Walk

John Ssembogo lost two older brothers in road accidents in 2010 and 2013. Even when his Nkosi team colleagues did not turn up for the inaugural Joe Walker 60km Remembrance Road Safety Walk on Sunday, his family loss was too compelling for him to quit the race.

The walk that covered Kampala and Wakiso suburbs, was Joe Walker’s effort to join the world in remembrance of road accident victims, which happens every third Sunday of November.

From Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) showgrounds in Lugogo, 23 teams of six members started the charitable walk, with one carrying the baton for 10km and handing to another.

Many teams dropped out but Ssembogo, a one-man team carried the baton through the 60km, more over emerging the best walker of the day.

“When I heard of this event, I felt I am the best victim for road traffic accidents. Losing two brothers left an indelible scar on my heart. By all means, I had to be here and walk all the way. It was a cause worth supporting,” Ssembogo told Monitor.

His pair of sneakers are past their expiry date and that Shs350,000 shopping voucher in adidas shops could not be more timely.

“I am definitely going to get a new pair (of shoes) and train more for other races,” he said.

Anita Komukama of Twitter Running School, the best female walker, like Ssembogo, Solomon Jackson Kobwemi and each member of Team Kisoboka, the best team, got the adidas shopping vouchers.

Motivation, impressions

Joseph Beyanga, alias Joe Walker, the brainchild of the event, in partnership with Nation Media Group - Uganda, finished the 60km in 9 hours and 16 minutes, a new personal best.

Mr Beyanga was impressed that people are willing to unite and make a difference in their communities.

He, however, said compared to other walks he has organised, pulling off this one with its unique dynamics was more challenging.

“Coordinating the teams and bringing people together for a charitable cause while competing against each other was a bit challenging. And then remembering that we are not only competing but also caring for each other and other road users was challenging,” he said.

He added that despite the challenges, it was amazing to see people turn up in big numbers, brave the rain and exceed the 10km mark.

“It also shows you what we can do as human beings if we put our minds together for what we want. This walk attracted the ordinary folks, people from the Orthopaedics Society, recreational runners who have participated in great marathons such as the Comrades (in South Africa), people from as far as Masaka and Nakasongola is interesting. It shows you that we can get together, know each other, share a common passion and have fun,” he added.

Participants prepare to start the inaugural Joe Walker Remembrance Walk on November 19.

Regina Nantege of Lya Dietitian team is more familiar with long distance running and she did not know whether she could walk for even 10km.

She ended up walking 50km. Her motivation was to raise awareness.

“I was not sure whether I could walk. But when I read about how many Ugandans die in road accidents, the numbers were scaring. I threw away all my doubts and decided to walk,” Ms Nantege said.

She added: “I am a nutritionist and we have been obsessed with helping people avoid diabetes, obesity, and cancer, among other diseases but ignoring this killer that’s road accidents. Imagine helping a client maintain a healthy diet and exercise and then he or she dies of a boda boda accident!”

The World Health Organisation has previously ranked Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic death rates, estimated at 29 car deaths per 100,000 people.

At least 3,000 people die in road accidents every year in Uganda, according to recent Uganda police reports.

Ms Nantege said: “As road users, we are the perpetrators of road carnage. I also sometimes drive badly. But from now on, I must do better. And when I share my experience from this walk on my socials, I know I will help others to do better as well.”

Prosper Brenda Aketch finished the 42km Rwenzori Marathon on September but this was her first walking event.

“Last evening, I was training along the Northern Bypass and I found blood spilled on the road, with people talking about an accident that had just happened. I said ‘tomorrow I must walk for this cause’,” Ms Aketch said.

She was bothered by boda boda riders, who usually leave the main road and drive on the walkway between Naalya and Busega on the Northern Bypass.

“If you are not careful, they can easily knock you. I think we need to advocate for strict punishment for such selfish habits on the roads,” she said.

Like Aketch, seasoned journalist Andrew Mwanguhya finished the Rwenzori Marathon in September before finishing the Nairobi Marathon too in October.

He said the remembrance walk was a good exercise for the Comrades Marathon in Durban, South Africa in June.

Going forward

Ms Sarah Nalule Walakira, the Joe Walker manager, commended the board of directors for coming up with the idea of such an impactful relay walk.

“I thank my crew for ensuring that the walkers’ experience was great, regarding all logistical support. I also salute our colleague Ivan Bamweyana, who designed the awesome 60km route that got teams sweating,” Ms Nalule said.

Mr Beyanga said the Joe Walker team will review the November 19 event in detail and discuss the way forward.

He said the organising team and athlete teams have mooted ideas.