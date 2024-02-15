Gunshots rock Jinja Court as inmates attempt escape, one injured

Gunshots rang out at Jinja court precincts on February 15 as warders from Kirinya prisons pursued two inmates attempting to escape while being returned to the suspects’ holding cell.

Mr Ashraf Ssenoga, 25, also known as “Vampire’’ and Abel Muwanika, 27, alias “Abusale’’ were making their fourth appearance before Grade One magistrate, Ms Anxious Atumanya, following their arrest in December on charges of aggravated robbery, one of the relatives said.

Before making their daring escape, the inmates had asked Ms Atumanya to grant them bail, but she declined on grounds that their case is of capital nature and only triable by the High Court.

However, while being returned to the suspects’ holding cell, the suspects, who were handcuffed to each other’s wrist, made a swift run for the gate of the Court premises amidst gunshots that paralysed other ongoing sessions.

High Court Judge, Justice Faridah Bukirwa, adjourned an ongoing trial for murder suspects, while warders called their colleagues out of adjacent courts to join them in pursuing the escapees.

Photo taken few seconds before the two inmates, Ashraf Ssenoga (in black shirt) and Muwanika Abby (in yellow flowered shirt) attempted to escape from Jinja court on February 15, 2024. PHOTO B TAUSI NAKATO

Mr Jacob Ngobi, an eyewitness said the suspects were captured after making it past the Court gate.

“The (suspects) managed to run while cuffed to their wrists, and passed through the main gate, but were shot before reaching Lake Victoria. One suspect sustained a severe gunshot wound to the mouth, while his colleague was recaptured without any injury.

Fatima Bayiga, Ssenoga’s wife, said her husband was arrested towards Christmas Day, but “is not allowed to utter any word in Court”.

“I am very worried because they are going to prefer new charges against him. I have two children and he was the family’s breadwinner. I now don’t know when he will be released after trying to escape,’’ she said.

Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, said the duo will be charged with attempted escape because it is criminal.

“A prison is not a place in which one is willing to stay; our security system is always on alert to keep them. But every time, they want to escape,’’ he said.

He added: “Twenty four inmates were being taken to court from Jinja remand prison against eleven escorts and three gunmen."

According to Mr Baine, two of the 24 inmates attempted to escape after being attended to by the magistrate.

In the process of running, an officer on central guard fired three shots but they continued to flee.