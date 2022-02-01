Head teacher charged, remanded over Uneb malpractice

The accused Yahaya Kiyimba. 

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • He appeared before Grade One Magistrate Fatuma Nabirye and denied the charges. 

The head teacher of Highland Secondary School, Kisaasi, Kampala, was yesterday charged before City Hall Court and sent on remand on allegations of engaging in 2020 national examinations malpractice.

