The Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, has okayed mixing of different types of vaccines as the country races to inoculate 22 million people.

"The Ministry of Health advises that it is now recommended to administer booster doses of the Covid vaccines to eligible personnel. You may also wish to know that vaccine mixing is now possible," he said in a letter dated December 21.

Dr Mwebesa’s letter was in response to an inquiry by the UN Resident Coordinator about the need for booster doses for their staff.

Previously, the Ministry had restricted mixing of vaccines citing lack of safety data as one of the reasons. But in his letter, Dr Mwebesa said those who got Astranecea as first dose can get Pfizer or moderna as second dose.

A total of 10.1 million people have so far been inoculated since the exercise started in March 2021. However, the bigger number (8.3m) has only received one dose.

Utility

First dose Second dose

1. Pfizer Astranecea

2. Moderna Astranecea

3. Sinopharm Astranecea/Pfizer/Moderna

4. Sinovac Astranecea/Pfizer/Moderna

5. J&J Pfizer or Moderna

6. Astranecea Pfizer