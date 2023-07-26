Heat wave: How to cope in hot weather

With the weatherman projecting that the dry season will extend to August, health experts have advised people to increase their water intake and wear light clothes.



Heat stress, experts warn, when experienced for a prolonged period, reduces productivity at the workplace, and causes the thickening of the blood (clotting), resulting in heart attack and stroke. The other risks include; kidney failure and exacerbation of respiratory conditions.



“Right now, there is a heat wave hitting Europe but even in Africa, we are already experiencing climate change [which causes an increase in temperature], which affects health. We encourage people to rehydrate,” says Dr Charles Olaro, the director of clinical services at the Health ministry.

Dr Olaro notes that there is a prescription for drinking two to three litres of water daily.

“This time, people should get into the routine of taking fluids because the body can only be able to remove a lot of waste through the fluids, which you take,” he says.

The kidneys require water to filtrate waste from the bloodstream and excretion via urine.

When one does not take enough fluids, the wastes crystalise, forming kidney stones which can block the flow of urine and cause infection, kidney damage or even kidney failure, according to scientists.

During hot days, people lose water through sweating, so the requirement to replace lost fluids goes up, according to the information from the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

Warning

However, if one does not drink enough water to replace that loss caused by sweating and urination, the blood starts to thicken, making it more prone to clotting, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a detailed explanation from the website of the Global Alliance for vaccines (Gavi).

“It also means the heart must pump harder to ensure enough oxygen reaches other organs and tissues, placing it under extra strain. Both of these things are more dangerous in people with pre-existing conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels,” Gavi states.

In their explanation, excessive sweating also alters the balance of electrolytes in body fluids, which can affect nerve and muscle function.

“In extreme cases, this can result in seizures, breathing difficulties, or heart muscle spasms, which can be fatal. As severe dehydration kicks in, the body tries to conserve water, and people start to sweat less,” the agency states.

“Normal core body temperature is around 37°C, but if sweating ceases, or it becomes too hot and humid for its cooling function to work, body temperature starts to rise. Above a threshold of about 42°C, proteins start to denature, resulting in organ failure and further nerve cell impairment,” the vaccine agency adds.

Dr Charles Batte, a medical doctor cum environmentalist, also says high temperatures have both direct and indirect effects on health.



“Heat waves directly kill people especially through heat stroke for example as we are currently seeing in Portugal and other European cities. Indirectly: Excessive loss of body water and dehydration impacts the health of one’s kidneys, cardiovascular and respiratory health. Additionally, the ability for physical exertion is reduced which significantly reduces productivity,” Dr Batte adds.

The medical doctor says proactive action is required to abate these changes.

“During the hot days, one must stay hydrated by consuming fluids (water and juices) and take shelter under trees that have a cooling effect or stay indoors,” he notes, reinforcing advice from Dr Olaro.

Dr Olaro also advises people to wear light-coloured and lightweight clothes. “This is not the time to be wearing coats,” he adds.

Light-coloured clothes reflect the light thus absorbing less heat while dark-coloured clothes absorb the heat.



Precautions

According to the World Health Organisation, to protect yourself during a heat wave, you should:

- Move to the coolest room in the home, especially at night.

- Avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day.

- Avoid strenuous physical activity if you can.

- Stay in the shade.