Heavy fighting in eastern Congo forces hundreds into Uganda

Congolese refuges arriving at Bunagana border post on November 8, 2021. PHOTO BY ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Some of the refugees found at Bunagana border post in Kisoro District in western Uganda said they had walked about 40km from their troubled homes as government forces tried to flush out the rebels.
  • In April 2012, more than 3, 00 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo camped at Nyakabande Refugee transit Camp in Kisoro District before they were relocated.

Hundreds of Congolese nationals have fled into Uganda following heavy gunfire exchange between government forces and M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo.
Some of the refugees found at Bunagana border post in Kisoro District in western Uganda said they had walked about 40km from their troubled homes as government forces tried to flush out the rebels.
The heavy fighting witnessed in the areas of Chanzu, Kiisiza, Ruyoni and Mbuzi in the north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo is said to have started at 10pm and lasted until 3am. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.