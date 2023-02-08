Hit-and-run driver kills pupil, injures four others in Mukono

Police are hunting for the driver of a Toyota Hilux registration number UBK 108P that reportedly knocked dead a pupil and injured four other people who were crossing Kampala-Jinja highway in Mukono District Wednesday morning.

Alice Sheila Namwanje, a 12-year-old primary seven pupil of Naluse Primary School in Mukono Municipality was knocked while crossing from her home at Upper Kauga to the school found at Butebe Cell together with her classmate, Jenipher Namatovu.

They were walking close to Paul Kalyango, a teacher at Naggalama senior secondary, and Diana Namulindwa, a senior two student of Bishop senior secondary school when the vehicle that was destined for Kampala ran over Namwanje.

Teopista Nakirijja, an eyewitness said vehicles from either side of the road had stopped to allow the pupils cross but the driver of the speeding Hilux overtook other vehicles and knocked the minor.

According to her, the driver attempted to park alongside the road but rammed into a boda boda rider and immediately switched on the siren and sped off.

The boda boda rider whose identity wasn't readily available is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Mukono General Hospital while Kalyango was referred from Ebenezer Medical Center to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment. Namulindwa is still receiving treatment at Ebenezer Medical Center.

Paul Kalyango, a teacher at Naggalama senior secondary being attended to in hospital



Namwanje was pronounced dead moments after arriving at Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital where he had been referred for specialized treatment, according to her father, Charles Kalyango.

He said they initially managed to rush her to Bwino Medical Center but the health workers couldn't manage her condition.

“One of the eye witnesses came running saying my daughter was hit by a speeding vehicle. We rushed to the scene only to find Namwanje unconscious and we rushed her to Namirembe Church of Uganda Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Mr Kalyango explained.

The community in Mukono has blamed the government for failing to control the impunity of motorists, especially diplomats and government officials who misuse their right of way.

Mr John Kiyimba, a resident of Kigunga, said there is a need for Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to revive the practice of erecting signposts along the road and creating pedestrian walkways.