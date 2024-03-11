Holy month of Ramadhan starts

The Muslim holy month has started today after the crescent moon was sighted. Saudi Arabia announced yesterday the sighting of the crescent by their committee. During the holy month, Muslims observe fasting and also hold communal prayer at the Mosque.

Observance of Ramadhan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims believe that it was during the holy month that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

During this period, Muslims are expected to maintain high level of discipline.