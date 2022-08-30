Hospital accused of detaining minor over unpaid bills 

A hospital in Wakiso District is on the spot for allegedly detaining a 14-year-old boy, who had been admitted after he was hit by a speeding car in July.

Jaro hospital in Kyaliwajjala is demanding more than Shs4m as unpaid medical bills.

This publication understands that after receiving the treatment, the boy’s parents were unable to clear the medical bill, which later accumulated.

The development attracted the intervention of health activists, Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) after they were approached by Robert Sentongo, to write to the health facility, warning management to release the boy or risk being sued.

“It has come to our attention that despite numerous pleas for the minor to be released while a payment plan is drawn, you have continued to detain the minor within your facility in his vulnerable medical condition without any basic case thus denying him access family, further medical care, food and freedom of movement to the detriment of his mental health and physical wellbeing,” health activists stated in their August 28 letter.

Adding: “We are writing to urge the immediate release of the minor [name withheld], a minor aged 14 detained at your health facility who was rushed there for emergency treatment on July 23, 2022,” the letter continues.

The activists argue that the actions of the health facility are illegal since a hospital is not a gazetted centre under the law.

“Please note that your actions amount to serious human rights violations guaranteed under the Constitution and Patients and Responsibilities Charter which you and health workers ought to abide by, respect, uphold and promote. These violations call for legal action against your institution,” CEHURD cautioned in their statement.

The hospital says

Yesterday, the director of the health facility, Dr James Odongo, refuted the allegations.

“All those allegations are false, we are not detaining anyone here because this is a hospital. However, it’s only fair that the father of the boy needs to clear the bill before we can discharge the boy.”

Adding: “The boy was rushed here [in critical condition] and we were able to save his life without asking for a coin, now that the boy is well, the family is refusing to clear the bill.”

Dr Odongo said the hospital administration had a meeting with the father last week.

“We are ready to discharge the boy but we are just waiting on his father to fulfill his promise and put the proposed payment plan in writing which he hasn’t done yet,” he said.