How LDUs shot dead former leader of journalists’ body

Robert Kagolo was returning from the burial of his brother

A security guard, who witnessed the shooting of former Uganda Journalist Association president and UBC journalist, Robert Kagolo, has narrated to Saturday Monitor the series of events that led to the death of the journalist.

Mr Alex Muwutu said the incident occurred at around 8pm on Thursday in Bugembejembe Village, Wakiso District.

Mr Muwutuu said Kagolo returned from the burial of his brother and stopped at a trading centre to talk to some people before proceeding to his late brother’s home.

The security guard, however, says Kagolo found the gate locked and knocked loudly to get the attention of the occupants.

He said this made the LDU officers, who were guarding the home, suspicious of him.

“The LDU officer told him to leave the gate three times but Kagolo reportedly did not heed. One of the officers first shot at him through the gate and later opened it and shot him again,” he said.

Mr Mawutu added that he was afraid for his life and decided to remain silent for fear of being shot by the officer.

“I managed to inform the police, who came but found when the LDU area commander had already arrived,” he said.

However, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, said Kagolo hurriedly entered a home being guarded by the two LDU personnel after he suspected some people were following him.

“Kagolo knocked the gate with his car while attempting to gain entry into the home. It is from there that a disagreement between him and the LDU personnel started. Unfortunately, the disagreement led to the shooting, which is still being investigated,” he said.

He added: “The victim was later rushed to St Joseph Hospital in Wakiso where he succumbed to his injuries. The shooter has been identified as Mamuli Rashid,” he said.

Issue

Wife speaks out

Ms Phionah Nankabirwa, the wife of the deceased, said she did not know what her husband went to do at the house of his brother.

“He told me that he is going back to the trading centre to buy something but I do not know how he ended up in Wakiso,” she said.