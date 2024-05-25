How local cafés can spur Uganda’s reading culture

The Coterie Book Cafe in Bugolobi, Kampala, announces itself as “A book cafe located on Bandali Rise in Bugolobi. Good books like good food.”  PHOTO/PHILIP MATOGO

By  Phillip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • Several establishments which serve coffee and comfort are flourishing all over Kampala.
  • These are part of the bedrock essentials not only boosting the reading culture in Uganda but also buoying the country’s coffee industry