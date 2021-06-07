How lockdown will affect you

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

President Museveni, in an attempt to halt or reverse surging Covid cases in the country, last night banned or suspended a range of activities, essentially plunging the country back into lockdown.

With deaths rising, daily confirmed infections grossing 1,200 out of 6,000-plus tests and hospitals overwhelmed by both the rich and poor, the young and old, Mr Museveni danger was lurking, adding that metaphorically, that a clever man who ignored advice and crafted a boat from clay drowned metres away from the shore when the soaked clay opened up.

In short, the head of state attributed the pandemic resurgence to failure by Ugandans to observe standard operating procedures as guided, infected foreign nationals and returning Ugandan presenting false Covid-19 negative results and mixing with family and social acquittances and schools either not following SOPs or concealing the virus outbreaks to protect their pecuniary interests.

For this and other reasons, he ordered all schools, including universities, whose students were either taking or due to take examinations, to shut operations effective this morning.

To facilitate the return of pupils and students home, especially upcountry, the President said public transport – buses and mini-buses – would be allowed to run until June 10 after which they can only operate in their individual districts.

The suspension of inter-district movement of public transport will last initially for 42 days as is the ban on worship places and all learning institutions and places of worship.

Mr Museveni’s itemisation of initial lockdown mirrors his approach when he imposed the first lockdown in March, last year, starting it all with a 32-day moratorium, which in subsequent months was extended for at least three months.

In a televised address to the nation on Covid-19 last night, the President suspended inter-district travels and warned arcades and public transport operators to adhere to preventive measures to avoid a total lockdown after one week if they continue with the laxity.

“All schools and institutions of higher learning [are] to close for 42 days effective 8 am, June 7,2021. All schools that have been opened should close,” he ordered, sinking school proprietors and managers as well as parents who had just paid tuition into distress.

The schools were scheduled to open for lower primary classes – primary one to three – today with restless parents anticipating relief for their children who have been home now for 15 months.

That upbeat spirit took a nosedive with the news that not only will the children not get back to school soon, but that all pupils and students should return home with immediate effect.

The President said the action – which is a re-enactment of the March 2020 schools’ closure and sending home of 15 million learners - is aimed at eliminating concentration points that spur transmission of the coronavirus.

“There was a debate that if they [learners] go home, they may infect their people. There is that risk, but the risk of staying together [in school] is bigger than the risk of dispersing them to their homes,” Mr Museveni said.

He said only teachers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed when government revises the directive on the closure.

The President said the government took this action following last week meeting with National Covid-19 taskforce and the scientists on Covid-19 situation in the country.

The country has registered a dramatic increase in cumulative cases of Covid-19 infections from 41,905 on May 1 to 52,935 cases as of June 6, according to the Ministry of Health data.

Key takeaways from Museveni address

1. All schools closed for 42 days and compulsory vaccination for all teachers.

2. All worship closed for 42 days.

3. All public and cultural gatherings, including conferences, suspended for 42 days.

4. Travel to banned countries remain restricted.

5. Agricultural activities to continue as usual

6. Shopping malls, factories and supermarkets can continue operating, subject t SOP compliance

7. Taxi parks, markets, and big farms can operate with strict SOPs.

8. Only 20 people can attend a marriage ceremony or other authorised social.

9. House parties banned.

10. Only 20 people to attend burial.

11. Weekly markets banned for 42 days.

12. Public transport; buses and taxis between districts banned.

13. All inter-district travel banned for 42 days.

14. Cargo trucks, essential and emergency transport to continue operating.

15. Intra-district travel allowed.

16. Cargo trucks to carry only 2 persons.

17. Bars, cinemas and discotheques remain closed.

18. Sporting activities can continue, but without spectators.

19. Public places to observe strict SOPs.

20. Public and work places to designate SOPs compliance superintendent.

21. Private vehicles to carry no more than 3 people.

22. Inter-district travel banned for private vehicles.

23. Ambulance, security and essential services vehicles to move normally.

24. Shopping malls and hardware shops to operate until 7pm, but strictly observe SOPs.

25. Salons allowed to operate as long as they comply with SOPs.

26. Lodges allowed to operate, but without bar section.

27. Factories are allowed to operate with strict adherence to SOPs.

28. Construction sites allowed to operate.

29. Cargo trucks allowed to cross to neighbouring countries.

30. Boda Bodas are allowed to operate, but only up to 6pm

31. Curfew remains in place from 9pm to 5:30am.

32. Non-compliance with new conditions attracts fines specified in a statutory instrument to be issued by Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary/Secretary to Treasury.

33. All directives, except on public transport, take effect from today.

Unanswered questions

1. President says sporting activities allowed, but without spectators. With inter-district travel banned, how do for instance soccer teams move for tournaments?

2. President Museveni says marriages are allowed, but should be attended by no more than 20 persons. What happens if the bride and groom are from different districts?

