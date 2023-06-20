How man lured two women to their death

Police in Greater Masaka have arrested a 22-year-old man on allegations of killing women and stealing cash from their mobile money accounts.

According to police, the suspect identified as Baziriyo Mugerwa has been luring women into false love relationships with an aim of stealing their mobile money pin codes.

“Whenever they would be together, he would study their pin code numbers on their mobile phones and after mastering the pin, he would proceed, kill the women and then steal the mobile money balances,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

He said the suspect was arrested after he had killed two of his victims.

“On May 25, Mugerwa developed a love relationship with Afua Namata from Nsangi Village in Kasana Sub-county, Kyotera District,” Mr Enanga said.

“He then invited her to Mayanja Trading Centre in Kalisizo where they stayed together, he mastered her mobile money pin code, then led her to Simba Hills, one of the remote places in Kalisizo, and strangled her to death, stole her phone and fled the scene,” he added.

According to police, during investigations, they tracked the stolen phone and found it with the suspect’s girlfriend identified as Gertrude Nantume, who led them to his arrest on June 1.

“At the time of the murder of Namata, there was Shs180,000 on her mobile money, which he withdrew. Upon further interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing Harriet Nambejja aged 40 on April 7 and he murdered Nambejja at the same spot like for Namata and suffocated her to death using a pillow and stole her phone. Money amounting to Shs600,000 was allegedly robbed from the victim’s phone,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Mr Enanga, after robbing and killing the victims, he started calling their relatives, demanding money from them so that he can show them the location of the victims and that is how they arrested him and charged him in court.