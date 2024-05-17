How new taxes will affect you

Fuel tanks queued in Butaleja District, Eastern Uganda on May 16, 2024. New taxes will see fuel prices increase in FY2024/25. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMRIZI

By  Busein Samilu

What you need to know:

  • As the House debated the taxes on fuel, Speaker Anita Among said the tax on kerosene would not be passed.