How pastors are standing in the way of fight against HIV/Aids

Lango Inter-religious Forum has accused some pastors in the region of misleading people living with HIV/Aids that their condition can be healed through prayers.

The leaders said some pastors in the mushrooming prayer centres are discouraging HIV/Aids patients who worship with them from seeking medical treatment.

The Rev Jonathan Olap, the vicar of All Saints Church Obanga-pewany in Lira City, said some religious people prioritise prayer over medical treatment, believing that prayer can cure any diseases, including HIV/Aids.

“I am surprised to hear that here in Lira City, there are some church leaders with false teachings that discourage the use of condoms. Some of them also discourage people from taking their antiretroviral (ARV) drugs,” the Rev Olap said.

He was speaking at an engagement meeting for Lango religious leaders organised by the Uganda Aids Commission in Lira City last week.

The Rev Olap said religious leaders as trusted and respected members of the society, are listened to and should live exemplary lifestyles that can positively transform the society they live in.

“I’m one of the pastors at Obanga-pewany Church of Uganda. But when it comes to counselling, someone carries all the drugs and wants to leave them. They say ‘from today, just bless me and I will concentrate on prayers to heal me’,” he said.

The Rev Bosco Obonyo of Pentecostal Church in Dokolo District said some mushrooming churches brainwash their members to adhere to their doctrine that condoms are not allowed.

“Some of our women and girls say ‘Reverend, it’s better to be HIV-positive because it is not visible. But pregnancy is shameful and brings moral concerns that are against Christian values’,” he said.

The Rev Thomas Mike Obong, the general secretary of Lango Inter-religious Forum, said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to get tested and know his or her status and live by the advice given at the hospital,” he said.

In a bid to address such misconceptions, the Uganda Aids Commission has rolled out action plans for HIV/Aids for the faith-based sector through their association of Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU).

Mr Victor Rwengabo, the Uganda Aids Commission Mid-north Zonal coordinator, said: “We took them through the HIV situation in the region. We had fruitful discussions and they were able to identify priorities that do respond to the different challenges and the drivers of HIV/Aids in this region.”

Data from Lira City Health Department indicate that between September 2022 and October 2023, a total of 1,851 new cases of HIV infections were registered in Lira City.