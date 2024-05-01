How to excel in crowded job market

With Uganda’s job market in turmoil, youngsters across the country are seeking solace in drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism, which has spawned an addiction crisis, experts have revealed.

Uganda is dealing with two extremes—one of the highest youth unemployment rates, at 30 percent, and the second youngest population in the world after Niger.

According to statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), out of more than 400,000 Ugandans who enter the labour market each year, only about 113,000 are absorbed in formal employment.

In a highly competitive job market, finding employment requires versatility and other skills beyond academic qualifications.

These include, among others, having digital communication skills, innovativeness, an entrepreneurial craft, ability to adapt to change, and teamwork, among others.

“The most important thing is to deliver, I don’t care which class degree you have if you can’t deliver. I don’t have a place for you in my company,” said Mr Henry Kibirige, the chief executive officer at Sofos Consults Ltd, a human resource agency.

“I employ you to solve problems, not to create more and this is what these fresh graduates do not understand. Some of these degrees expire even before the students finish the courses and, therefore, the earlier they realise that the better for them,” Kibirige argued.

He implored graduates to become tech-savvy to be able to adapt to changes at workplaces including the reliance on artificial intelligence.

Mr John Walugembe, the chairperson of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSMEs), an umbrella body of more than 25,000 firms that employ millions of youth, said students studying at university should learn to think outside the box.

“Employers are no longer looking for your first-class degree or the good English on your CV but the new idea you are bringing on board,” he said.

The experts unanimously opine that job applicants must ensure they communicate coherently and are committed to their roles.

“Are you someone who can push yourself to have the work done or do you need me to be on your neck all the time? We need flexible people, those who will not have lame excuses if we employ you. Are you willing to move? All these are some of the elements we consider when employing yet most of the fresh graduates are just too proud of their degrees,” Mr Kibirige said.

Mr Moses Wasswa, the director of public relations and marketing at the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), an umbrella body that brings together more than 1,300 human resource managers, said employers aim at harnessing the strengths and talents of young employees to drive organisational success.



“The ability to adapt to change is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment. Employers look for youths who are adaptable, open-minded, and willing to embrace new technologies, processes, and ways of working,” he said.

Finding jobs, especially those which are not advertised in newspapers or online platforms, is akin to looking for a needle in a haystack.

Ms Naome Namara Baketunga, a career development facilitator and Curriculum Vitae (CV) writing expert, said the youth must find ways of looking for about 90 percent jobs that are not advertised “but filled secretly.”

“Most employers do not advertise so many jobs but as a strategic job seeker, you must keep a keen ear on the ground, especially in your line of professionalism, others do not advertise through mainstream media but online, so you must be up to date every time,” she said.

A strategic job seeker, she said, must ensure at least two applications are sent out twice a week to different organisations which deal with the work that is in line with their qualifications.

Besides online searches, a job seeker must also engage in professional networks, including attending conferences where they could interact with potential employers.

“That is why parents must be willing to support their children after campus [university], by facilitating them to attend such conferences,” Ms Namara said. “Volunteering in places which offer work in line with your profession is key because chances of hiring you when an opportunity shows up are high.”

Platforms such as LinkedIn are major sources of job advertising. Job seekers should also build a social media profile, that projects a good image of themselves.

Writing a coherent CV and cover letter

The application contains a cover letter, a CV, academic documents, and other testimonials which are reviewed by the prospective employer.

When applying for a job, Ms Namara said the job seeker must apply proper writing skills and ensure they summarise their details in one page, “because most employers are too busy to read all your three pages.”

A cover letter must be very brief, always a single page, and should include all vital information, including; personal information, date, contact person’s name, title, employer, and address, salutation, opening paragraph, middle paragraph, second middle paragraph, and contact information and closing. The second vital document is the CV, whose writing, the communication manager at BrighterMonday Uganda, Ms Gladys Rwabuhemba, said, is the biggest challenge for job applicants.

BrighterMonday Uganda is a career development and recruitment solution company that has linked more than 300,000 qualified job seekers to 8,300 employers in the past 10 years.

Ms Rwabuhemba said crafting a compelling CV is a crucial step in catching the eye of potential employers.

While writing the CV, the applicant, she said, must highlight their experiences that directly contribute to the role they are applying for to ensure the CV matches the job description and showcases the applicant’s most relevant skills and achievements.

The CV format, she added, also matters a lot, noting that it must avoid slipshod mistakes, and be coherent, well well-written by using bullet points to list one’s responsibilities, among others.

“Avoid including personal details such as your photo, marital status, or hobbies unless they are directly relevant to the job, and ensure your work experiences and education sections include accurate dates to provide a clear timeline of your professional journey,” she said.

Job seekers need to exude confidence

“At BrighterMonday Uganda, we encourage job seekers to exude confidence, professionalism, and enthusiasm during interviews. In preparation for the interviews, the applicant must research and learn about the company’s values, culture, and recent achievements because this will demonstrate your interest and preparation during the interview,” Ms Rwabuhemba said.

Common interview questions like your strengths and weaknesses, and examples of past experiences relevant to the role should be at the applicant’s fingertips.

The dress code is part of the vital elements that are considered during interview sessions. The applicant should dress in professional attire that aligns with the company’s dress code and industry standards. “Prepare thoughtful questions to ask the interviewer about the role, company culture, and growth opportunities. This shows your genuine interest and engagement,” she said.



What experts say...

Henry Kibirige, chief executive officer at Sofos Consults Ltd.

The most important thing is to deliver, I don’t care which class degree you have if you can’t deliver. I don’t have a place for you in my company. I employ you to solve problems, not to create more and this is what these fresh graduates do not understand. Some degrees expire even before the students finish the courses.

John Walugembe, the chairperson of FSMEs.

Are you someone who can push yourself to have the work done or do you need me to be on your neck all the time? We need flexible people, those who will not have lame excuses. Are you willing to move? All these are some of the elements we consider when employing yet most fresh graduates are just too proud of their degrees.



Moses Wasswa, PR and marketing director at HRMAU.

The ability to adapt to change is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment. Employers look for youths who are adaptable, open-minded, and willing to embrace new technologies, processes, and ways of working.