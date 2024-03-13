How we rated hotels – govt

Kampala Serena Hotel, Sheraton Hotel and Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, were the only three facilities that met criteria of a five-star accommodation rating by Uganda Tourism Board.

Uganda Tourism Board’s rating shows that eight accommodation facilities were rated with a four star while 11 got a three star rating.

Some of the big hotel brands such as Speke Resort Munyonyo, and Hotel Africana didn’t feature on the list.

Emburara Farm Lodge emerged the best-rated lodge in the country with a four-star.

The spokesman of UTB, Mr Simplicious Gessa said yesterday a multi-sector team with diverse expertise assessed all those facilities and the rating of each depended on how they met the already laid down indices and grades.

“This classification helps us to anticipate the type of service a visitor expects in a facility,” Mr Gessa said, adding that clients aren’t expected to complain when they visit a one-star hotel and do not find a swimming pool or certain type of sausage and pricing of services.

The rating of the accommodation facility is done under East Africa Community standards that Uganda subscribes to. The accommodation facilities are categorised.

For instance, lodges, motels, restaurants, cottages, service apartments, town hotels, and tented camps are classified into different categories. But the scores remain the same with five-star being the best and the one-star the least rated.

Each star has specific requirements that must be in place. For instance, a five-star vacation hotel must have a swimming pool, and a gymnasium, the area per guest bed should be three-quarters square metre for a hotel with more than 100 beds and all rooms must have balconies.

Some of the essential items for a tented camp or serviced apartments are different from those of a hotel.

Mr Gessa said a place may be so neat, but if it doesn’t have a swimming pool and a standard reception, it will not get a status of a five star.

Mr Gessa said it would be unfair to grade a lodge and a motel using the same indices as a tented camp because they are established to serve different purposes.

However, the accommodation facilities that participate in the rating do it voluntarily as per the existing laws. This means that some choose not to participate in the grading, and only those who have been assessed will be graded.

Mr Gessa said it is one of the reasons why some hotels and accommodations didn’t feature on the list of graded hotels.

“For instance, Speke Resort Munyonyo isn’t part of the list. The reason is that by the time we carried out the assessment, Speke Resort was under construction ahead of the Non-Alignment Movement meeting. The law doesn’t allow us to inspect a construction site,” he said.

He said when an accommodation facility isn’t graded by them doesn’t mean that it isn’t habitable.

He said for them to grade a facility it must first meet the basics set by the authorities and it must have a licence to operate.

Commenting on the rating, the spokesman of Kampala Sheraton Hotel, Ms Joselyn Ngiine, said Sheraton Hotel is in a prime location and offers varied amenities that allow convenience on all fronts.

“As Marriott International’s biggest global brand, the Sheraton brand is globally positioned and identified as the World’s gathering place with the community at the heart of its business operations,” Ms Ngiine said.

Ms Ngiine said they have ticked all the boxes that are wanted for a five-star hotel like convenient access to all necessary services; right from transportation, meeting spaces, casual and fine dining restaurant amenities, bars, a spa, swimming pool, fitness centre, and shopping centre.

Requirements

One star

An accommodation facility in this classification may be small and independently owned, with a family atmosphere. There may be a limited range of facilities and meals may be simple.

Two star

An accommodation facility will typically be small to medium size and offer more extensive facilities than at one star level. The facility may be comfortable, well equipped, overnight accommodation with an en suite bathroom or shower room.

Three star

Has higher staffing levels, and a significantly greater quality and range of facilities than at a lower star classifications. All departments and sections expected in a hotel shall be functional.

Four star

The accommodation facility at this level shall include luxury as well as quality in the furnishing, décor and equipment, in every area of the establishment.

Bedrooms may offer more space than at the lower star levels, and well designed, coordinated furniture and décor. There shall be a high ratio of staff to guests to provide services like porterage, twenty four hour room service, laundry and dry cleaning.

Five star

There shall be spacious and luxurious accommodation throughout the hotel, matching the best international standards. Interior design shall impress with its quality and attention to detail, comfort and elegance.

Furnishing shall be immaculate. Services shall be formal, well supervised and flawless in attention to guests’ needs, without being intrusive. The restaurant shall demonstrate a high level of technical skill, producing dishes to the highest international standards.