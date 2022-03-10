HR professionals pivotal in fast tracking country’s leap to middle income – govt

The role of human resource professionals will be critical if the government really intends to leverage the human capital as highlighted in the country’s grand development blueprint, the human resource practitioners have said.

In response, the government says it concurs with HR professionals, noting that their roles fit perfectly within the focus contained in the National Development Plan documents.

“The development of our human resources in the country is one of the Government of Uganda’s six priority areas of our focus as we aim to transform Uganda from a predominantly peasant and low-income country to a competitive upper-middle-income country. This is enshrined clearly in our Uganda Vision 2040,” reads part of the speech made on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi.

Speaking at the Human Resources Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU) Awards ceremony organised last week where top best performing Human Resources professionals in the country were recognised, Ms Amongi noted that the fraternity is doing a great job of nurturing and transforming the country’s entire human resource base, pledging to work with HRMAU directly while offering support where necessary, including in aspects of the legislation.

“As government and the ministry, I head, we support the profession and work together with all stakeholders to enact the HR Professionals Bill into law that will further regulate the training and conduct of HR professionals across the country. I pledge my full support when the bill is presented to Cabinet, Parliament and subsequently the President for enactment,” reads the minister’s speech.

The pandemic awards

Mr John Bosco (NMS) won the Crisis Management and Response award, Ms Rosemary Nakuya (Uganda Breweries) walked away with the Diversity & Inclusion Award, Ms Jackie Nagadya (NSSF) took home Employee Health and Wellness Initiative, Ms Sauda Kayima (NGO world) secured the HR Business Partnering award, and Ms Kajumba Sarah Kwehangana (Save the Children) bagged the Innovation, use of Technology and Digital Platforms award.

Other winners were Mr Milton Steven Owor (NSSF) and Deborah Komugisha (formerly of Housing Finance Bank) who each won Business Transformation Leader and Juliet Muheirwe (Equity Bank) took home the Overall award of Transformational HR Leader 2021.

According to Ms Amongi, these awards are timely for the members to celebrate those outstanding colleagues and best practices that emerged during these difficult two years of the pandemic.

In his remarks, the President of HRMAU, Mr Moses Mbubi Witta, said: “The HRMAU Reveal Awards are aimed at recognising the best among Human Resources practitioners and inspiring the next generation of world-class Human Resource professionals.”