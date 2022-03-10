HR professionals pivotal in fast tracking country’s leap to middle income – govt

Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi. Photo | File

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In response, the government says it concurs with HR professionals, noting that their roles fit perfectly within the focus contained in the National Development Plan documents.    

The role of human resource professionals will be critical if the government really intends to leverage the human capital as highlighted in the country’s grand development blueprint, the human resource practitioners have said. 

