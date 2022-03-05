Police seal off the crime scene where former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and his bodyguard Saidi Buga Kongo were gunned down in Kawanda, Wakiso District, in July 2018. PHOTO/FILE

Hunter hunted as Auditor General pins police over unsolved cases

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • At least 291,060 cases—which represents 65 percent of the uninvestigated cases—have remained pending for three or more years.

Police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) has failed to investigate 445,976 cases recorded with the Crime Registration Bureau (CRB) over the last couple of years.

