VIDEO: Museveni slams ‘lazy’ investigators for torturing suspects in security custody

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

President Museveni Saturday slammed “lazy and undisciplined” security operatives for using torture as one of the ways of extorting confessions from suspects in their custody.

‘‘Evidence through torture is not reliable. Torture is unnecessary and wrong. It must not be used again if at all it was being used like I see some groups claim in the media,’’ he directed.

The defective anachronistic method, Mr Museveni says, derails criminal proceedings during prosecution in courts of law.

‘‘Someone may admit guilt yet he is innocent and the real criminal escapes. Confessions by criminals are not necessary if investigators do their work well. You can use facts and circumstantial evidence,’’ he urged in a televised security briefing to the East African nation following years of uproar from human rights activists.

However, Mr Museveni quickly counterbalanced- the-would be landmark move noting that criminals were architects of their own trouble.

‘‘Why do you beat a prisoner? ...but I don’t agree with these legal fellows. Maybe the torture was a mistake but then the crime was a bigger mistake by these confused people (suspected criminals),’’ he said.



Referring to past ‘extreme’ state executions on suspected terrorists including the 54 people killed in November 2020 during clashes between security forces and civilians, Mr Museveni, 76, said: ‘‘The only ones that faced our fire were those defending or promoting illegitimate interests including dictators denying people free elections like the NUP party that was using terrorism and intimidation.’’

Advertisement

‘‘Killing is only in battle or by order of court. No killing prisoners. No assassinations as they are used by bankrupt people not sure of their political positions,’’ Mr Museveni added before he offered his guidance on crowd management.

READ: Museveni rebukes security forces for excess force

‘‘It is a strategic mistake to shoot someone that has already been arrested or one that has surrendered. If anybody makes a mistake, they will be arrested. This is an army that must use revolutionary beliefs,’’ he touted.

Displaying in his broadcast- harrowing images of suspects tortured in security forces’ custody, Mr Museveni warned that the ruling NRM party will not spare those ‘‘contaminating their National Resistance Army (NRA) heritage, image and reputation.’’

‘‘Nobody should be in uniform (of armed forces) without respecting Ugandans. You are not allowed to beat anyone...not even criminals,’’ he echoed.

Mr Museveni proposed that law enforcement officers should always follow anti-riot procedures to remain strategic, lethal and humane without galvanizing support for the enemy during crackdowns.

‘‘Some of the people killed in November 18/19 (protests) were definitely rioters and then those killed by stray bullets. But stray bullets…what were you shooting at? There’s a police report under scrutiny,’’ Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 added.

READ: November riots: Are killers above the law?

The president who centred his prime time address on scolding the ‘‘corrupt in armed forces’’ decried the risk paused by shrieked violation of human rights in Uganda saying ‘‘those loopholes can be used to disadvantage the country.’’

‘‘All these mistakes in security force operations are caused by indiscipline. Secondly, senior commanders do not adequately brief juniors on dealing with public law and management,’’ he noted.