I have president's support -Speaker Among

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among Saturday said she had heeded calls from her voters in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda and stated that she would contest again in the 2026 general election.

In her address made at Apopong Primary School in Kolir, Bukedea District Ms Among re-echoed her defense against those said to have unleashed an attack on her and on the 11th Parliament she presides over reasoning that it was due to her stance homosexuality

"By the grace of God, those who think that they are going to continue fighting us will be put to shame. And I am not going to come down on the issues of homosexuality. I will continue condemning them," Ms Among assured hundreds of her voters who had gathered at Apopong Primary School .

She added: "That business of b** shafting people's children must stop. The issue of fighting me on social media and then you say Anita resign, resign and go where."

The Bukedea Woman MP affirmed that as long as she has the backing of her constituent members, she would not be cowed and neither would she exit Parliament.



"Those people who say I should resign, did they put me as the Member of Parliament? My voters are here. And my President who supported me is supporting me. And I want to ask you people of Bukedea to pray for our President. Pray for your country, pray for your speaker," She assured the rest of the country.

Prior to her address, the NRM Publicity Secretary in Bukedea District, Mr Arafat Ayo told the gathering that Bukedea District that he had endorsed Ms Among to run as a sole candidate on the NRM party ticket for the same position as the Woman MP for her the district.

"The President nodded his head, picked a pen and wrote that statement that he should handle Among with care because she's an asset of our country Uganda. In Bukedea District as the commander of the yellow brigade, by forth by fire, rain or shine, you are our sole candidate."

Speaker Among said that whereas she was aware of her opponents, she would not take vengeance.

According to her, she was shielded by the prayers and assurance of her voters in Bukedea as well as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party backing.

"For us in Bukedea it is about prayers, and prayers will solve every problem. And all those who have been fighting me, we have known them and we shall deal with them," Ms Among said.

It was at the same event that she registered in the ongoing NRM party registration exercise that commenced on Wednesday. She also urged her voters to register.