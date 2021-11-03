I won’t be intimidated by cyber-attacks, says Among

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among presiding over the House yesterday. PHOTO | PARLIAMENT

By  ESTHER OLUKA

  • A section of legislators came to her defence with some calling for investigations to be done on the cyber-attacks. 
  • Ms Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP, on the Forum Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, said the tradition of putting down women must stop.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has said she will not be intimidated by a section of the public who are trying to stain her image during her current term in office. 

