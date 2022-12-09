ICAO to audit Uganda’s aviation industry

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will audit Uganda’s Aviation Industry in September 2023, the Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has revealed.

“Next Year, we have already been alerted that the ICAO which is responsible for ensuring that the skies are safe, is to carry out the Continuous Monitoring Approach and Universal Security Oversight Audit Program come September 2023 and in 2024 respectively,” he said during the Aviation week stakeholder’s engagement breakfast held at Serena Hotel on Wednesday.

Gen Katumba noted that the two audits are key in shaping the future of Uganda’s aviation industry, and should therefore be taken seriously by all industry players.

“I take this opportunity to remind you all that the audit is not necessarily on Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), but on Uganda’s aviation industry. They can choose any airline whether its Uganda airlines, Eagle air just to check out if that airline was licensed and it's operating according to the law, among many others," he said.

He noted that if they find an airline which was licensed by UCAA at fault, then the scores of the country go down which indicates that the skies are not safe thus scaring away some airlines from operating here.

The Director General UCAA, Mr Fred Bamwesigye noted that UCAA is ready for the audit.

“They are eight critical elements they look at. The state’s legal provisions; if they are in harmony with the international legal provision and can ensure safety and security. Is UCAA properly set, does it have real officers, real inspectors, is it properly mandated, and are the staff properly trained among other things,” he said.

He further noted that the Outbreak of pandemics and diseases like Ebola has continued to affect the free movement of passengers through Entebbe International Airport.

The UCAA board chairman Justice (rtd) Steven Kavuma said stakeholder engagements of this nature are healthy and important in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in service provision.