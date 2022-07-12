IGG rallies religious, cultural leaders in corruption fight

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has called upon religious and cultural leaders to join the fight against corruption.

Ms Kamya said the aforementioned leaders have a big say in the community and that their anti-corruption messages reach the grass roots.

“We are considering the incorporation of religious and cultural leaders in the fight since they can easily reach the grass root people who are the most affected,” Ms Kamya said during the commemoration to mark the Africa Anti-Corruption Day in Kampala yesterday.

“At this point, all these new whistleblowers cannot be paid, but they are to use their platforms such as worship places and cultural meetings to deliver anti-corruption messages,” the IGG added.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, who was one of the guests at the function, emphasised the need for inclusive involvement in the corruption fight, before calling upon Civil Society Organisations, artists, cultural and religious leaders to take up the mantle.

“The war cannot be worn when majority of the members are not aware of the cause; that is why we need to get the non-state actors such as religious leaders, cultural leaders, elders, artists, and the media on board,” Bishop Lwere said.

“In the fight against corruption we need to put emphasis at the village, parish and sub-county levels, by inciting them and giving them the information they need to ensure that they are part of the fight,” he added.

The function was held under the theme “Escalating the war on corruption in Africa: Focus on Covid-19 Funds”.

The ombudsman applauded the roles played by other anti-corruption agencies such as the State House anti-Corruption Unit, Parliament and Civil Society Organisations in the fight against the vice.