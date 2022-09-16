IGG to probe PDM funds in Kitgum

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has taken over investigations into the alleged misappropriation of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Kitgum District.

Sources told this publication that Ms Kamya and the Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, held a meeting at the weekend and mooted a joint fight against corruption in local government.

The sources said the duo also agreed to publish the names of leaders who mismanage government funds.

“The Inspectorate of Government (IG) will ensure that the funds are recovered as well as taking administrative sanctions against the culprits. This would deter the corrupt from enjoying the proceeds of corruption. Ms Beti Kamya, the IGG, informed the minister that the approach of the IG would take the war against corruption to the people,” the source said.

Ms Munira Ali, the spokesperson of the office of the IGG, confirmed the meeting.

In August, this newspaper reported that the IGG would probe alleged misuse of Shs700m by local government officials in Kitgum. The government had released Shs745m of Shs1.2b the district is allocated under PDM.

Joint efforts

Ms Ali said Ms Kamya noted that the IG had engaged with district chairpersons, Kampala City Councillors and was planning to meet mayors, town clerks and other key stakeholders to join efforts in the fight against the vice.

“She said the preventive approach to fighting corruption as well as recoveries of stolen funds was the new strategy for the IG,” Ms Munira said while quoting the IGG.