Inside govt plan to tackle youth unemployment crisis

Frustrated. Members of National Association of the Unemployed burning placards after addressing journalists in Kampala in 2014. There is an army of mostly young Ugandans who are effectively unemployed. WB data shows that among youth, three out of five work in unpaid occupations, contributing to household enterprises. FILE PHOTO 

By  Sylivia Katushabe

What you need to know:

  • Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development, highlights that the government has lined up several measures ranging from policies to different government programmes to empower the youth.