Isingiro CAO addresses salary delays, assures resolution soon

Ms Alice Asiimwe Rushure, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Isingiro District, has addressed the issue of salary delays for June 2024, urging district employees to remain patient.

In a memo dated July 8, 2024, addressed to all Isingiro District employees, Ms Rushure acknowledged the delay in salary payments and assured that the matter was being pursued with the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

She was, however, tightlipped on the actual cause of the delays, but reminded them that they had always been paid on time.

“As you have been aware, salaries have been paid by the end of every 28 day of the month of the last eleven months of financial year 2023/2024. This is therefore to request for your patience until the issue is solved and salaries are paid. Any inconveniences cause are highly regretted,” she said.

The memo was also copied to the Resident District Commissioner of Isingiro and the District Chairperson.

A district leader, speaking anonymously, confirmed the delay in payments but declined to provide further details beyond what was stated in the memo.

“I’m not in position to give you the information. What we wrote in the letter is enough,” he said.

Mr Jim Mugunga, spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, stated that he had not seen the specific memo in question but affirmed that statutory entitlements, including salaries and wages, are not subject to deductions or diversions.