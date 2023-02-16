IUIU to review Islamic National Curriculum

The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) together with Uganda National Examination Committee for Idaad and Thanawi (UNECIT) have finalised plans to review the Islamic National Curriculum, which has been in place for more than 10 years.

UNECIT is the national Islamic body, which was established by IUIU to set and manage Islamic examination both Idaad and Thanawi across the country.

Speaking to the media during the release of Islamic results for Senior Four (Idaad) and Six (Thanawi) 2022 in Kampala yesterday, the chairperson of UNECIT, Mr Hafiz Walusimbi, said the review aims to gauge whether the curriculum is compatible with the situation in Uganda.

“The ongoing curriculum is designed according to the Asian setting and we have realised that there is need to see how the curriculum involves the Ugandan teaching along with Islamic principles,” he said.

Dr Walusimbi said more subjects such as English and technical skills should be included since most learning institutions are pushing for vocational skills.

He said the board would consider how students balance circular curriculum and theological, adding that there is need to merge subjects.

The IUIU Rector, Mr Ismail Gyagenda, said IUIU is ready to support the review as there is need to ensure that the curriculum is accredited.

“We have already received a request from other countries who want to be part of the exercise to compare their curriculum with ours and agree on a harmonised programme and it will no longer be Ugandan but rather an East African curriculum,” he said.

Dr Walusimbi, however, said IUIU has the superior curriculum because it was initiated by the university and it included all stakeholders in Uganda.

“The IUIU curriculum has wide coverage in terms of acceptance and recognition because by virtue of being international institution under the Organisation of Islamic Conference ,” he said.

About exam results

Mr Hassan Ibrahim Kiyinji, the executive secretary of UNECIT, said this is the 12th edition of Idaad and Thanawi, which started in 2010, adding that they missed one year because of Covid-19 pandemic. “In the 12th Edition, 23 schools participated in the 2022 examination where registered candidates were 461 against 327 of the year 2020 which indicate some increment of 134 students,” he said.