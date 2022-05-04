Janet to address nation today on schools’ reopening

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, is expected to address the media today as schools prepare to receive students for the second term starting next week.

“The First Lady and the Minister of Education and Sports has scheduled a press conference on Wednesday at State House Nakasero at 11 am,” the invite sent to various media houses, reads in part.

Although the agenda of the press conference had not by press time been revealed, Ms Museveni is expected to address the current issues affecting the education sector.

Some of these issues include vaccination of school children, the fate of science teachers who have threatened to lay down their tools starting Monday, and fees regulation.

Science teachers are protesting the alleged failure by the Ministry of Public Service to implement a presidential directive to have their salaries increased.

The teachers want their salaries to be increased to Shs4m for newly appointed degree holders and Shs3m for diploma holders.

Fees increment...Mixed reaction

The issue of school fees increment by some schools has also been met with mixed reactions from the government, parents, and school proprietors and managers.