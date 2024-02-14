Janet to release 2023 UCE results tomorrow
What you need to know:
- The 2023 candidates were the last cohort of learners that sat for the UCE examinations under the old curriculum
The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni has confirmed that she will release the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exam results tomorrow.
The results for at least 349, 459 candidates who sat the exams last year will be released at State Lodge, Nakasero at 11am, according to Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).
“The release of UCE 2023 follows a briefing session by UNEB to the Minister this (Wednesday) morning. A total of 349, 459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination as compared to 364, 467 in 2022,” UNEB said in a statement.
“During tomorrow's release, UNEB will announce arrangements to facilitate the smooth transition from the old to the new curriculum,” reads part of the statement posted on the board’s X handle.
This will be the second set of examinations to be released by the board after the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).