Japan says talks on new Karuma Bridge ongoing

The Japanese government has revealed it is “still reviewing” the government’s proposal for financing and construction of a new bridge across the River Nile at Karuma at the parallels of Nwoya and Kiryandongo districts.

The government submitted a proposal for financing for a new bridge through the Japanese government’s overseas development agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), more than five years ago.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) indicated previously that designs for the 250-metre bridge were completed. It is projected to cost $100m (Shs375b).

Diplomatic sources familiar with the matter indicated the discussions on the project had been delayed by a raft of concerns in the initial government’s proposal. Among the concerns included the government pitching the project as a “grant and not a loan.”

Unra, diplomatic sources said, pitched an idea of a bridge with all sorts of designs showing local cultures on grounds on premise that the Karuma area is a tourist site or even in a national park, which would shoot the project cost up.

Asked about the matter yesterday, JICA clarified that “it is a misunderstanding.”

The Japanese government funded the construction of the 525-metre-long cable-stayed bridge in Jinja.

The $130m bridge has a design life span of 120 years.

In the designs, the Jinja bridge was supposed to accommodate among others, a restaurant, public toilet, supermarket, exhibition area, and a Michino-Eki, a Japanese phrase for the roadside station, for promoting local tourism and trade. These were eventually left out over cost overrun concerns.

Unra’s media relations officer Allan Ssempebwa confirmed yesterday that the project designs are ready “and the process to identify financing kicked off with the Japanese expressing interest.”

“The government is certainly aware of the urgency for a new bridge at that location,” Mr Ssempebwa said, adding: “Various project studies have to be undertaken and approved before financing given the heavy traffic the bridge carries. One of those studies is the Environment, Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).’’

Mr Ssempebwa, however, described as “premature” discussions on the financing arrangement of the project saying “it will depend on our financing partner.”

The existing Karuma bridge was constructed in 1963 to help cotton/tobacco farmers in the West Nile region transport their produce to the Southern Range Nyanza (previously Nyanza Textile Mills) in Jinja via Kampala. The bridge also links the Northern/West Nile region with the Central via the Kampala—Luweero—Lira–Kamdini–Karuma road.

On May 6, Unra closed the bridge to heavy trucks pending the restoration of the bridge structure as quickly as possible. Motorists from Kampala heading to Gulu/West Nile region have been advised to use the alternative route of Luwero-Kafu, Masindi-Paraa, Murchison Falls National Park to connect to Pakwach or Gulu via Olwiyo, and vice versa for motorists from West Nile/Gulu.

Motorists from Oyam/Lira districts have been advised to use a route through eastern Uganda via Dokolo-Soroti-Kumi-Paliisa-Tirinyi-Nakalama-Iganga to Jinja, and vice versa.