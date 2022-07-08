JCRC to start bone marrow transplant

The Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) is on track to start bone marrow transplant by year end, its chairperson has said.

Dr Charles Ibingira said the development—when actualised—will spare many people “the burden of travelling to India for this transplant.”

In a statement made this past week, the centre’s executive director—Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza— emphasised its goal to expand research, training and education through partnerships with renowned international education and research institutions in the world.

“We have officially opened our partnership with Western University, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Canada, Makerere University College of Health Sciences and Mbarara University of Sciences and Technology,” Dr Kityo said.

According to Dr Kityo, the partnership will see a student exchange programme take centre-stage.

Not only will students from the global north come to Uganda, but their Ugandan counterparts will move to Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

“How these students will be chosen from Uganda will depend on their capabilities. Those that can do medicine will go for that, those that can do dentistry will also go for that,” Dr Kityo revealed, adding, “Students will choose their areas of interest and it will be competitive so that we choose the best quality to represent us abroad.”

Prof Eric Arts, one of the delegates from Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, said he was grateful for the partnership.