Jilted journalist hands self to police after ex-girl friend's murder

Police in Lira District in northern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a journalist allegedly slit his ex-lover’s throat before cutting off her hands, a crime he has reportedly confessed to, days after her decomposing body was recovered from her rented apartment.

Jasper Awio, who formerly worked with the defunct Lira-based weekly Rupiny newspaper, confessed to murdering Monica Amongi, according to detectives.

This publication established that trouble started around August 2021 after Amongi told Awio that their relationship was over.

“Go your way and I will go my way,” she reportedly told him.

Disturbingly, a decomposing body of his longtime girlfriend was discovered in her house on April 2, 2022 at Anai Ober cell, Anai ward in Lira City West Division.

Few days later Awio, who had vanished, resurfaced and handed himself to Lira City West Police Station, confessing to the crime.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the Amongi and Awio separated in August 2021 after the relationship turned sour.

Amongi then rented her own apartment at Anai Ober cell in Anai ward – within the same area she once lived with Awio. She also reportedly got a new catch whom she started cohabiting with.

At this point, Awio is said to have made unsuccessfully several attempts to rekindle their relationship, Mr Okema explained.

Amongi’s attitude did not go down well with Awio who allegedly decided to end it all.

A friend said he had already made it clear that Amongi would not leave him for another man.

Indeed, police said on March 29, the journalist launched an attack on the woman’s home.

“He assaulted her and cut her throat before locking the house and disappearing,” the police spokesperson added.

“Her decomposing body was then found on April 2, 2022 when the neighbours smelt a strong emanating from her house and a swarm of flies covering the door,” Mr Okema added.

The report was then made at Ojwina Police Station before detectives visited the scene and the body taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital morgue for postmortem.

“The suspect handed himself over to the police station though he developed some complications and we rushed him to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where he was discharged on Tuesday. There’re reports that he tried to commit suicide by taking some poisonous substances,” Mr Okema said.

He said the suspect will be subjected to mental examination before being arraigned in court.

“His file will be sent to the Resident State Attorney for scrutiny and advice before he is arraigned before court on murder charges,” the police spokesperson said.