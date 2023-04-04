Jinja businessman counts losses after fire guts factory, store

Fire on Tuesday morning gutted three buildings at Keshwala Group of Companies located in Masese, Jinja South Division, owned by Jinja City businessman popularly known as Keshwala.

The factory is known for manufacturing an assortment of household items, including packaging products, and also deals in transportation of imported goods and exportation of the industrial products among others.

Some of the items that were burnt include candles, assorted brands of alcoholic drinks, and polythene among others.

Mr Ashadi Baguma, the Masese II Village defense secretary, said the fire, whose cause is still unknown, started at around 4am.

“I am really worried because our youth who have been working here are going to be jobless and become a problem in the community. I wish other factories in the area could employ them,” said Mr Baguma.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, said police fire brigade arrived in time to contain the fire from spreading to other buildings.

“It is also too early to speculate the cause of the fire, but at an appropriate time we will communicate our findings after investigations,” he said.