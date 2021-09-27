Jinja pastor arrested for alleged defilement, child trafficking

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Police in Jinja Districrt have arrested pastor on allegations of defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, and trafficking 33 children from Tororo District while promising their parents that they would be offered school bursaries.

The suspect is a resident of Kyelinda Village, Buwenge Town Council in Jinja District, who is also the lead pastor in one of the churches in the area.

The Kiira region Police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, on Monday said investigations into a case of aggravated defilement and trafficking of 33 persons, including a 10-months-old child, have commenced at Buwenge Police Station, after which the children will be reunited with their parents.

“He has been apprehended for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old female juvenile,” Mr Mubi said.

The District Inspector of Schools, Mr Elias Kisambira, when contacted said the suspect had nothing to do with bursaries since schools are closed and appealed to patents to be on the lookout for impersonators.

“That is totally not right; my office is open and if anybody wants to get information about bursaries, he or she should get in touch with us in the department, now that schools are closed,” Mr Kisambira said.

He further appealed to parents and guardians to be patient until schools are officially opened lest they be duped by conmen.








