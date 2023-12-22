Joel Ssenyonyi named new Leader of Opposition in Parliament

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine has named Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi as the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP).

He replaces Nyendo - Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga who has been named commissioner of Parliament.

Before this appointment, Mr Ssenyonyi, who doubles as the party spokesperson was the head of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE).

"I'm glad that you (Mathias Mpuuga) has offered to keep guiding me as I take on this new task [of LoP]. I'm not the most educated nor most experienced among the opposition members. I might not even be the most deserving to be appointed LoP, according to some people, but such is leadership," Mr Ssenyonyi said after being announced as the new Leader of Opposition.

Mr Mpuuga has been the LOP since May 28, 2021, meaning he has served in the position for 2 years, 6 months and 26 days. He has been at the forefront of demanding the release of the 18 missing party supporters.

During his tenure as LOP, Mpuuga has among others advocated against the alleged gross human rights violations, which include; abductions, illegal arrests and continued trial of civilians in the General Court Martial, among others.

In early October, Mr Mpuuga led opposition MPs out of plenary sittings for nearly two months in protest of the government’s laxity in offering an explanation about the missing Ugandans.

At the start of this month, opposition MPs made a U-turn to attend plenary sittings after the government’s statement in which the Internal Affairs minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire said the police investigations into the matters of alleged missing persons faced several challenges which compromised the integrity of the findings from the people given as next of kin.

During his last two months in office, Mpuuga has faced stand offs with the Prime Minister, Robinnah Nabbanja, Deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa and the chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya over the issue of the missing party supporters.

Addressing the media at party headquarters, the NUP President, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi said the replacement of Mr Mpuuga should not be considered as sacking, adding that NUP as a party believes in a moral change in leadership.