Journalist killed in foiled robbery, police say

Police investigations into circumstances under which one Hardad Mubiru, a journalist attached to BTM TV in died, have revealed that he was involved in robbery in which another victim died in Kanyanya Quarter Zone.

Mubiru’s body was last night found in Kanyanya Quarter Zone but police say he was involved in a fight with another person who had interned to rescue a female robbery victim. Police identified the man as Hussein Kato who is said to have died following the fight with Mubiru.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said Mubiru was moving in a group of five other people which attacked an unidentified woman to rob her at around 8pm on Saturday.

“The woman made an alarm which prompted Kato intervene and rescue her. The fight ensued, but Mubiru’s gang was about to overpower Kato when he also made an alarm. The four men took off and left Mubiru fighting with Kato. Kato overpowered Mubiru and beat him badly,” Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

Mubiru’s gang returned and beat up Kato, but he was able to escape and when he reached his home he narrated the story to his wife.

“Kato’s wife called a Special Police Constable Fred Ssempala attached to Kanyanya Police Station. SPC Ssempala arrived and took Kato to Kanyanya Clinic, but he died on arrival,” Mr Onyango said.

Hundreds of metres from the scene, where the fight happened, eyewitnesses told police that they saw Mubiru crawling on the ground.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the residents didn’t help but closed their doors since they didn’t know what had happened to him.

“On the February 7, 2021 at 8am, police at Kanyanya received a call from one Sseruyange that there was a body of a male adult, who was later identified as Mubiru,” he said.

Police said his body was not found with “any serious injuries.”

“We are waiting for a postmortem report today to understand what caused his death,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

Friends pay tribute

All is left of Mubiru are memories from colleagues and friends who worked with him.

“On behalf of the BTM TV management, we would love to send our condolences to the family of Mr Mubiru Hardad. We pray the lord protects and heals the wounds that are in place and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” BTM said in a statement.

Mr Abubaker Lubowa, a Daily Monitor photojournalist said he last saw Mubiru at the beginning of this month shortly after he had joined BTM TV.

“It’s sad we have lost a colleague Hardad Mubiru cause of death not yet known but his body has been found lying by the road side. Last saw him at the beginning of this month and had joined BTM TV after leaving Red Pepper. We used to call him Hadad Rasta. Inalilahi Wainailahi Rajiun,” Mr Lubowa posted on his Facebook wall.

Kampala-based lawyer who is also the Kyadondo East MP-elect, Mr Muwada Nkunyingi, said Mubiru was a common face at National Unity Platform (NUP) media briefings and had great interest in party presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s ongoing Supreme Court partition filed against President Yoweri Museveni’s victory last week.

“He did many inquisitive interviews at the Supreme Court on the day the Presidential petition was filed (February 1, 2021)…. In a country troubled with multiple scenes of Kidnap and disappearance of people, especially on political divergence, one may think that possibly his coverage of NUP activities may be the trigger since many other journalist were time before beaten, injured or mimed on duty,” Mr Nkunyingi said.

“R.I.P Hadad Mubiru, you have gone too soon. Uganda Police Force I implore you to find the murderers and face the law,” said Joseph Makumbi.



