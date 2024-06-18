Judgements stolen after thugs break into Pallisa magistrate’s office

Territorial police in Pallisa District are “seriously investigating a case in which suspected thugs broke into a grade 1 magistrate's office.”

North Bukedi region police spokesperson SP Samuel Semewo said the incident was reported Monday morning by the chief magistrate's court office supervisor Martin Mbatya, who is a 45-year-old resident of Pallisa central A Cell, Kagwese ward, Pallisa Town Council, in Pallisa District.

“The allegation states that early in the morning of June 17 at Kalaki cell of Pallisa District, Gabeya Fatima, a cleaner at the chief magistrate’s court observed that the chambers of the grade 1 magistrate had been broken into,” police said.

“She immediately brought it to the attention of office supervisor who also reported the matter at CPS Pallisa at around 10am,” Semewo noted.

He said police detectives were introduced to the crime scene with canine services as part of ongoing investigations into the crime.

“A police canine immediately introduced to the scene started following a truck which led police to the residence of 27-year-old electronic technician Swaliki Sulaiman, a resident of Rwata C Cell, Kagwese Ward, Pallisa Town Council in Pallisa Dstrict and 18-year-old Tonny Ojok of the same address. The two were apprehended and detained at Pallisa CPS to help during investigationS,” Semewo told journalists on Wednesday.

Police say they have established that "at least one laptop was stolen in addition to some case files and some hardcopies of written judgements."

Details regarding all the stolen items were not necessarily revealed in the police statement.