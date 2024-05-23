GISO arrested over theft of magistrate’s computer

Police in Kaberamaido District have opened a case of theft against a Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) for Bululu sub-county in Kalaki District, Mr Simon Edwongu, and court clerk Emmanuel Osege, for allegedly stealing a computer from the magistrate's office on Tuesday night.

The Kaberamaido District Police Commander, SP David Otabong, said that the Giso and court clerk were arrested after the police dog led the officers to their respective premises.

"The court secretaries who arrived first to court discovered that one computer was missing, they informed the officer on duty who alerted us. The police dog was introduced to the scene of crime to help in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the two officers,” he said.

"We will charge them for theft of government property, and a file case CRB 163/2024 has been opened awaiting to be sanctioned by the Resident State Attorney," Mr Otabong added.

During a search of their homes, some court files were recovered, but the investigators are yet to establish the reason behind the theft of both the computer and case files.

This is not the first time Osege has been implicated in a criminal act. In 2008, he was arrested by the IGG for allegedly receiving a bribe of Shs3m over a land case in Okile sub county.

"He was dismissed from service, but he found his way back to the same service," the police stated.