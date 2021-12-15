Judiciary to build 8 Court of Appeal divisions

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has said the Judiciary will construct eight Court of Appeal divisions across the country to ease administration of justice.

Justice Buteera said starting this financial year, they are going to construct Mbarara and Gulu Court of Appeal divisions.

“It was decided that probably for this financial year, we have the funds for construction of Mbarara and Gulu. I am happy that the land is available and the procedures are not a problem,” he said.

“We will have the Court of Appeal here in Mbarara, another division in Fort Portal, Mubende, Masaka, Jinja, Mbale, Soroti and Gulu. With that number, we think coupled with the 56 judges, the appeals will be heard faster than now,” he added.

He was speaking at the opening of Court of Appeal criminal session at Mbarara High Court Circuit on Monday where 36 cases will be heard in one week.

Justice Buteera said Ugandans have suffered delayed justice because of a limited number of judicial officers countrywide.

“The biggest problem why your cases are not being heard in time is because Judiciary does not have enough judicial officers, funds, and facilities for quick trials beginning with the lowest court,” he said.

Justice Buteera said the current judicial officers are overwhelmed with workload.

“If someone commits an offence on the border with Kabale in Muhanga or does that in Kamwenge, all those people will come to Mbarara to be tried by two resident judges who will be handling all other cases in this region as big as you know it...,” he said.

Justice Buteera said to reduce congestion in prisons across the country, judges of the High Court will be increased from 56 to 150 and the Court of Appeal judges from 14 to 56.

Court of Appeal judge Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, who is heading the criminal session, said they have done a disservice to Ugandans by failing to deliver justice in a timely manner.

“When I was looking through cases that are coming before us in this session, I noticed that there were appeals of 2011 yet this is 2021. Ten years since you appealed your right to a hearing has basically been violated.. this is a national shame that we are not able to live up to standard that our Constitution requires,” he said.

South western regional prisons commander Celestine Twesigye said delayed justice has led to congestion in prisons.