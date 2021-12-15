Judiciary to build 8 Court of Appeal divisions

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera says the current judicial officers are overwhelmed with workload. PHOTO | FILE

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • Justice Buteera said to reduce congestion in prisons across the country, judges of the High Court will be increased from 56 to 150 and the Court of Appeal judges from 14 to 56.

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has said the Judiciary will construct eight Court of Appeal divisions across the country to ease administration of justice.

