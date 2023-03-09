Justice Kakuru to be buried on Saturday

Court of Appeal judge Kenneth Kakuru will be buried this Saturday at his ancestral home in Rwebishuri, Mbarara District, the Judiciary announced yesterday.

Justice Kakuru, 65, succumbed to prostate cancer on Tuesday at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary, Mr Jamson Karemani, the body of the late judge was expected in the country last night at midnight.

He said on arrival at Entebbe airport, it would be handed over to A-plus funeral home.

“A special Court of Appeal session led by the Deputy Chief Justice will be held on March 9 (today) starting at 2pm at the Judiciary headquarters. Judicial officers and advocates are requested to robe for this special session. Thereafter, the body will be taken to his home on Fred Kambugu Close, Buziga, for an overnight vigil,” Mr Karemani told the media yesterday.

He added that tomorrow, there will be a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala, from where the body will be transported to Rwebishuri, Mbarara, where it will spend a night at his upcountry Mbarara home ahead of burial on Saturday at 4pm.

Mr Karemani also revealed that on Saturday, there will be a second funeral service at St James Cathedral, Ruharo starting at 9am before burial at 4pm.

Justice Kakuru shot to limelight during the 2018 Age Limit petition hearing in Mbale City.

This was after he stood out to be the lone judge out of the five-member panel to oppose the amendment of the Constitution to remove the presidential age cap of 75, a move that later paved the way for President Museveni to contest again in the 2021 polls.