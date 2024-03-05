Justice Sebutinde gets award for ICJ ruling 

The Vice President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Justice Julia Sebutinde, has been given a peace award for her judgement in Israel’s war in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead or injured.

Justice Sebutinde was given an award by a Uganda civil society organisation, Always Be Tolerant Organisation (ABETO).

The Chairperson of ABETO, Mr Moses Musana, said Justice Sebutinde has been exemplary in her judgements and that this judgement sprung from who started the war, saying Israelis should face less blame for what is happening in Gaza right now because they acted in self-defence.

“So Justice Julia Sebutinde was right in her judgement and we agreed with our UN Permanent Representative Adonia Ayebare because she is an independent-minded lady. We recognised her for what she ruled for and against in the judgement,” Mr Musana said.

Justice Sebutinde was not present at the award ceremony but was represented by her husband, Mr John Bagunywa Sebutinde. Mr Bagunywa said his wife is a principled lady and can never be diverted from her recent judgement.

Justice Sebutinde was among the 17-member ICJ panel that heard the case in which Israel was accused of genocide during the war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Israel has been using fighter jets and artillery to bomb alleged targets in populated areas which has left many dead, others injured and displaced.

She was also one of the only two judges to oppose the court’s assertion that some Israeli actions in the war against Hamas may violate the Genocide Convention.

She is the first African woman to sit on the ICJ. Before being elected to the Court, Justice Sebutinde was a judge of the Special Court for Sierra Leone. She was appointed to that position in 2007. On February 6, she was elected Vice President of ICJ.

The ABETO Africa Peace Award is given in recognition of heads of State and government dignitaries who have championed the cause of transforming the State and quality of living in their countries.

Previous winners

Previous awardees are Dr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, the senior presidential advisor on public relations, Mr Patrick Ayota, the managing director of National Social Security Fund, Ms Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the chief executive officer of Electricity Regulatory Authority, Mr Adonia Ayebare, the Uganda’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, and Ms Margaret Sekaggya, the chairperson of NGO Board Uganda.